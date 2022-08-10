Africa: 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON - Title Holders Senegal and Other Giants Qualify

Holders Senegal and two other semi-finalists from the previous edition of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations have qualified for this year's tournament.

The giants are among the countries that sealed their qualification for the competition to be played in Mozambique following the second-legs of the qualifiers over the weekend.

However, the fate of the final qualifier between Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire remains in the balance as the second-leg match was interrupted before its end.

Holders of the title, Senegal confirmed their status by eliminating Cameroon after defeating the Lions in both legs.

After beating Cameroon 9-1 in the first leg, the Teranga Beach Lions confirmed their status in the return with a 7-3 victory to advance.

Uganda, who also reached the last four of the previous tournament, secured their ticket to this year's event after winning the second leg 4-3 to complete a 9-5 aggregate victory over Comoros.

Mozambique, the other team that reached the semi-finals of the previous tournament, already clinched their place as hosts of this year's competition.

Other giants of continental beach soccer that will be present are Egypt and Nigeria.

The Pharaohs got the better of the Black Sharks of Ghana in the return leg 7-5 after losing 6-5 in the first leg.

Nigeria qualified at the expense of Libya, who opted not to play in the match against the West Africans in the final qualifier.

Madagascar, African champions in 2015, will be present in Mozambique after defeating the Seychelles 6-2 in the second-leg to seal 11-4 aggregate victory.

The Beach Soccer AFCON will take place from October 21 to 30 in Mozambique.