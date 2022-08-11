Africa: CAF & FIFA Friendly Match in Arusha, Tanzania

The friendly match between CAF and FIFA legends, members of the executive of both institutions and representatives of the continent's member associations took place on Wednesday in Arusha, Tanzania.

The match was played by some of the biggest names in football, including David Trezeguet (France), Youri Djorkaeff(France), Gilberto Silva (Brazil), Michel Salgado (Spain) among others.

Here are some pictures of the match organised on the sidelines of CAF's Ordinary General Assembly.

CAF & FIFA Friendly Match - Arusha, Tanzania