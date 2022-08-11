Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Congratulates Dad on Retaining Kisumu Governorship Seat

Gov. Anyang' Nyong'o/Twitter
Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and wife voting.
11 August 2022
allAfrica.com
By Sethi Ncube

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has congratulated his father, Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, and thanked the people of Kisumu for voting for him in a tweet that reads: ABICH MORO! Congratulations to my Daddy and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls. @AnyangNyongo #5moro #TichTire

On the day of the election, Nyong'o announced that he and his wife had cast their votes at Ratta Primary School, Seme Sub-County.

In February 2022, ODM delegates in Kisumu unanimously endorsed Nyong'o for a second term. The delegates from seven sub-counties in the region held a convention where they hailed Nyongo's progressive agenda that they said has seen development in Kisumu City.

According to his Wikipedia page, Nyong'o is credited for actively engaging in the movement for Kenya's second liberation during the previous KANU regime. Governor Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o is the current governor for Kisumu County. He is the former Senator for Kisumu County and the Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement.

He was a member of the Kenyan Senate representing Kisumu County from March 4, 2013 to August 8, 2017 having been elected on an ODM (Orange Democratic Movement) Party ticket. He is a former Member of Parliament for Kisumu Rural constituency, having been elected on a NARC ticket in December 2002. His political career dates back to 1992, when he was first elected to parliament. He served as a nominated MP from 1998 to 2002, reports Plugged News.

In May 2022, the Kisumu county government banned political gatherings within the Central Business District (CBD) and its environs,  hours before former Governor Jack Ranguma's convoy arrived at the CBD as he sort to launch his candidature for the gubernatorial seat on the Movement for Democracy and Growth party.  Former Governor Ranguma was competing for the governorship seat against Nyong'o.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X