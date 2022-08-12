South Africa: Private Lawyers Assisting With Zimbabwe Work Permit Backlogs - South African News Briefs, August 12, 2022

Bret Meersman/GroundUp, Pixabay, African National Congress
(file photo).
12 August 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Private Lawyers Assisting With Zimbabwe Work Permit Backlogs

The future of thousands of Zimbabweans hangs in the balance as their exemption permits expire in December 2022. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said the department hired private lawyers to address backlogs in work permit applications, Eye Witness News reports. The exemption permit was introduced in 2009, and in November 2021 the government announced the decision to discontinue the permit by December 2022. Zimbabweans will now have to legitimise their stay through other forms of residency authorisation. To acquire a work permit in South Africa, Zimbabweans will have to prove that they possess a special skill, or they will have to apply for an exemption from the labour department.

Rand Water 53-Hour Water Shutdown - Maintenance Ahead of Schedule

The maintenance of pipes is ahead of schedule, Rand Water has announced. The water outage is scheduled to end on Saturday August 13, 2022 at 10pm. Rand Water said the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline and was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes, Eye Witness News reports.

 ANC North West Elective Conference Kicks Off

After many delays due to tensions between branches, the ANC conference in North West province gets underway today with registrations and will be in full swing on Saturday August 13, ENCA reports. This follows hot on the heels of the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference that saw the election of the first woman premier in the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X