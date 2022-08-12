South Africa: Private Lawyers Assisting With Zimbabwe Work Permit Backlogs - South African News Briefs, August 12, 2022

Cape Town —

Private Lawyers Assisting With Zimbabwe Work Permit Backlogs

The future of thousands of Zimbabweans hangs in the balance as their exemption permits expire in December 2022. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said the department hired private lawyers to address backlogs in work permit applications, Eye Witness News reports. The exemption permit was introduced in 2009, and in November 2021 the government announced the decision to discontinue the permit by December 2022. Zimbabweans will now have to legitimise their stay through other forms of residency authorisation. To acquire a work permit in South Africa, Zimbabweans will have to prove that they possess a special skill, or they will have to apply for an exemption from the labour department.

Rand Water 53-Hour Water Shutdown - Maintenance Ahead of Schedule

The maintenance of pipes is ahead of schedule, Rand Water has announced. The water outage is scheduled to end on Saturday August 13, 2022 at 10pm. Rand Water said the outage was necessary to complete a tie-in of a newly installed S4 pipeline into an existing pipeline and was part of its strategy to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure for sustainability purposes, Eye Witness News reports.

ANC North West Elective Conference Kicks Off

After many delays due to tensions between branches, the ANC conference in North West province gets underway today with registrations and will be in full swing on Saturday August 13, ENCA reports. This follows hot on the heels of the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference that saw the election of the first woman premier in the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.