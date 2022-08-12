Kenya: Jubilee's Adan Daud Wins Wajir East MP Seat With 8,915 Votes

12 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Adan Daud Mohamed is the new Wajir East Member of Parliament after trouncing six other candidates in the just concluded elections.

Mohamed, who was contesting on a Jubilee Party ticket, emerged the winner after garnering 8,915 votes out of 35,794 registered voters.

The MP-Elect was closely followed by Issack Ismail (ODM) who managed 7,016 votes.

The outgoing MP, Rashid Kassim, came a distant with 4,927. Kassim who ran on a Wiper Party ticket had just served a single term.

Mohamed lauded his supporters for granting him an opportunity to serve them in the 13th parliament and for upholding peace during the polls.

"I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my competitors for the good fight they have fought and the peaceful elections that we had in this constituency," he said.

The Wajir East MP-Elect extended an olive branch to his competitors and pledged to work with them in serving his constituents.

He called on the residents to remain calm as they await the results of other elective seats including the presidency.

"We don't know who our president will be, or county representatives will be. I urge the people of Wajir East and Wajir county and the people of Kenya to still keep the peace until we know who all our leaders are," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X