Nigeria: Monkeypox - Nigeria Records 60 New Cases in 19 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded an additional 60 suspected cases of monkeypox in 19 states across the country in one week.

The centre, in its latest situation report covering 1st -7th August, said the 60 new suspected cases were reported in 19 states of Ebonyi, Abia, Adamawa, Ondo, Taraba, FCT, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Edo and Anambra. Other states are Gombe, Kwara, Rivers, Cross River, Oyo, Kano, Nasarawa and Niger.

The report however, stated that only 15 of the 60 suspected cases have been confirmed by the NCDC. The 15 confirmed cases were recorded in Imo, FCT, Ondo, Rivers, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun and Nasarawa.

NCDC said from 1st January to 7th August 2022, there have now been 473 suspected cases with 172 confirmed cases from twenty-seven states.

It added that since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 985 suspected cases have been reported from 35 states in the country. "Of these 985 suspected cases, 398 were confirmed from 30 states.

"12 deaths have been recorded since September 2017 in nine states - Lagos, Edo, Imo, Cross River, FCT, Rivers, Ondo, Delta and Akwa Ibom," the commission said.