South Africa: Survey Shows ANC Support Dwindling - South African News Briefs, August 16, 2022

Cape Town —

Survey Says ANC Support Keeps Dwindling Since Dismal Local Govt Election Results in 2021

A survey was conducted nationally between May and July 2022 by market research firm Ipsos to gauge current political sentiment. The research was conducted by sampling over 3,400 randomly selected respondents of voting age, Eye Witness News reports. Voting electronically, 42% of respondents said they would vote for the ANC, 11% would opt for the Democratic Alliance (DA), and 9% of the votes would go to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Of those who opted for the ANC, only 25% said they would definitely vote for the party.

EFF Wants President to Remove Finance Minister

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Finance Minister in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him, Eye Witness News reports. The minister has denied the claims that emerged over the weekend. A massage therapist at the Kruger National Park said she was sexually assaulted by the minister on August 9, 2022 - Women's Day. The minister said he has still not received any information from the police informing him of any charges levelled against him.

A Twist as Fourth Suspect Arrested for Hillary Gardee's Murder

Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna, 36, is a fourth suspect arrested in the murder of Hillary Gardee - daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. Nkuna has confessed to the killing, saying he lured women through his Facebook page. He told police he was acting alone when he killed Hillary. It is yet unclear what the confession would mean for the other three men who were arrested and charged for the murder.