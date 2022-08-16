South Africa: Survey Shows ANC Support Dwindling - South African News Briefs, August 16, 2022

African National Congress, GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0), South African Police Service
African National Congress flag, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana (file photo).
16 August 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —
Survey Says ANC Support Keeps Dwindling Since Dismal Local Govt Election Results in 2021

A survey was conducted nationally between May and July 2022 by market research firm Ipsos to gauge current political sentiment. The research was conducted by sampling over 3,400 randomly selected respondents of voting age, Eye Witness News reports. Voting electronically, 42% of respondents said they would vote for the ANC, 11% would opt for the Democratic Alliance (DA), and 9% of the votes would go to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Of those who opted for the ANC, only 25% said they would definitely vote for the party.

EFF Wants President to Remove Finance Minister 

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Finance Minister  in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him, Eye Witness News reports. The minister has denied the claims that emerged over the weekend. A massage therapist at the Kruger National Park said she was sexually assaulted by the minister on August 9, 2022 - Women's Day. The minister said he has still not received any information from the police informing him of any charges levelled against him.

A Twist as Fourth Suspect Arrested for Hillary Gardee's Murder 

Hlabirwa Rasie Nkuna, 36, is a fourth suspect arrested in the murder of Hillary Gardee - daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. Nkuna has confessed to the killing, saying he lured women through his Facebook page. He told police he was acting alone when he killed Hillary. It is yet unclear what the confession would mean for the other three men who were arrested and charged for the murder.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X