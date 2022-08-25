Togo: The CNSS in a new dimension

It has just launched a web application Biosecu, a facial recognition application intended to verify the physical existence of pensioners and annuitants.

The objective pursued by the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) by launching this application, "is to facilitate the procedures for beneficiaries residing in Togo or abroad". According to the Director General of the CNSS, Ingrid Awade, "the payment of the rights of those of the beneficiaries who will not carry out the said operation will be suspended from January 1, 2023, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the social security code".

By such an option, it should be noted that life is made even easier for beneficiaries of CNSS benefits, since those residing abroad can even carry out the life control operation remotely via recognition technology. facial.

It should be noted that the process suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic resumed on August 16 and continues until December 31 for the payment of pensions and annuities for the first half of 2023.

It should be noted that the commissioning of Biosecu completes the panoply of reforms already made in the context of digitalization, including Electronic Declaration and Electronic Payment.