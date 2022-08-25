Nigeria: 2023 - PDP NWC Meets Party's Gov Candidates As Ayu Set Target of Winning 25 States

"We are very determined that we don't just win at the national level. State houses of assembly, national assembly, state governorship - we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have."

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, met with its governorship candidates amidst the raging crisis in the party.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

About 26 governorship candidates of the party attended the meeting, excluding Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is reportedly out of the country.

The main opposition party is still battling the crisis that arose from its May 28 presidential primary election, won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as its vice presidential candidate.

Atiku emerged as the candidate of the party but the runner-up, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has refused to commit to supporting the candidate of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a three-member delegation from Atiku's camp, led by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, recently met with Mr Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Other members of the delegation were a former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, and Akilu Indabawa, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Wike and some governors have reportedly demanded that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, should step down and be replaced with a southerner, to ensure a balance.

However, Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, dismissed the demand.

According to Mr Lamido, the former National Chairman, Ahmadu Ali, from Kogi State, was the party's national chairman when former President Umar Yar'Adua, from Katsina State became its presidential candidate in 2007.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mr Wike and some PDP governors reportedly held a meeting in London with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

Party targets minimum of 25 states

Speaking with journalists after Wednesday's meeting, Mr Ayu said the governorship candidates briefed the leadership of the party about their challenges in their respective states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the party has a target of returning 25 states or more at the general elections in 2023.

The PDP currently controls 13 out of 36 states and also has a governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, in Osun State.

Governorship elections will not be conducted in eight states where offseason polls are held.

"The candidates came and expressed their concerns in their various states. They briefed us on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the election.

"We are very determined that we don't just win at the national level. State houses of assembly, national assembly, state governorship - we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent," Mr Ayu said.

Campaigns for the 2023 elections are scheduled to commence on 28 September, according to INEC schedule of activities.