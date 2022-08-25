Liberia: Education Ministry Awards L$1 Million and House to Best Teacher

Monrovia — Education Minister Prof. Ansu Sonii has disclosed that the best teachers will be awarded one million Liberian dollars and a newly constructed house for his best performance, while two other teachers and two principals would also be awarded.

Speaking in an interview at Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, marking the 175th Flag Day Celebration, Prof Sonii said this is the first time in the history of Liberia, under President Weah's administration, for teachers and principals to be awarded such elaborated gifts.

"Today, there are three teachers who will be awarded - one is from Montserrado, Nimba County, while one is from Bong County. They all will be given gifts of esteemed values. For the best teacher, there is a house already completed along with one million Liberian dollars. There are also two principals from Grand Bassa and Montserrado counties who will also be given gifts," said Prof. Sonii.

He said he is sure that after the selected teachers and Principals receive their various gifts, many other teachers and Principals will take advantage of the process and apply next year.

"There are seven other teachers who were finalists, and each of them would be given L$ 50,000 each, just for being finalists. So you should imagine what the winners will get. The recognition of teachers should be a stimulant. Even though the salary is not much, but we want them to know that the world appreciates them and that the government appreciates them for their tireless contributions to society.

He said the process was transparent and applicants forwarded their credentials which were thoroughly checked, while interviews were conducted and background checks were done on teachers selected.

Answering to the question, what if some teachers are not satisfied with the selections made by the ministry, he replied, saying:

"Even in Heaven, Satan was not satisfied. So if Satan who was one of God's best creations was dissatisfied in Heaven, people will always be dissatisfied, so I am not worried about that. What I am more concerned about is to make sure that everything we do, will be done with integrity so that those selected will deserve it," he said.