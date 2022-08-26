South Africa: Health Responds After Limpopo Health MEC's Video

The Department of Health has acknowledged that the public healthcare system is struggling in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of the citizens and reduce the backlogs due to the unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants seeking healthcare services, other than the asylum-seekers and refugees.

However, the department has urged healthcare workers to uphold high moral obligations in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa.

This comes after the comments made by Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, in a video clip recorded in Bela Bela hospital.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the MEC tells a migrant patient that illegal Zimbabweans were putting a strain on the provincial healthcare system when she told her she was Shona speaking.

"You know that Mnangagwa [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] doesn't give me money to operate you guys… You're killing my health system," the MEC told the Zimbabwean woman.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the department said it does not have the full context of the video conversation between the MEC and the patient, which makes it hard to make immediate conclusions.

"This issue is one of the subjects discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at the SADC level to find a long-lasting solution."

Meanwhile, the department acknowledged that Limpopo is one of the affected provinces.

"Despite these challenges, the healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligation and standards in their work in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa."

"This does not mean that all services are free, because only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge, but higher levels of care are subject to a fee."

According to the department, Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla is currently out of the country. The Acting Health Minister, Angie Motshekga, has instructed the department to gather all necessary information, which will enable her to provide Phaahla with a full report on his return. – SAnews.gov.za