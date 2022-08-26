South Africa: Health Department's Comment on Limpopo Health MEC Video Clip

press release

The National Department of Health has been inundated with media queries to weigh in on the current debate prompted by the comments made by Limpopo MEC for Health in a video clip recorded in Bela Bela hospital.

Although, the department doesn’t have full context of the video conversation between the MEC and the patient, which make it difficult to make conclusion. We acknowledge that the public healthcare system is struggling in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of the citizens and reduce the backlogs due to unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare service in the country, other than the asylum-seekers and refugees.

This issue is one of the subjects that are discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at SADC level in order to find a long lasting solution.

Limpopo Province is one of the affected provinces, and despite these challenges, the healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligation and standards in their work in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa.

This does not mean that all services are free, because only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge, but higher levels of care are subject to a fee.

The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla is currently out of the country, and the Acting Minister of Health Ms Angie Motshekga has instructed the Department to gather all necessary information which will enable her to provide Dr Phaahla with a full report on his return.