Liberia: Digital Technology Lecture Series Opens in Monrovia

Monrovia — In a bid to launch digital technology and at the same time create a safe internet space for citizens, the Internet Society Liberia Chapter ( ISOC-Liberia) will on August 26 conduct the Liberia School of Internet Governance Third edition.

Internet Society Liberia Chapter has worked with other Internet and ICT stakeholders in Liberia to organize the Liberia School of Internet Governance and Forum (LSIG/LIGF), bringing together local actors in ICT policy discussions.

In response to a need for new voices, ISOC Liberia Chapter with support from the Internet Society Foundation collaborated with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication of Liberia, Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), AUC, Policy and Regulation Initiative for Digital Africa (PRIDA), and other stakeholders to organize the first and second edition of Liberia School of Internet Governance (LSIG) 2020 and 2021.

The third edition of the school is being sponsored by the Internet Society Foundation and C-Squared Liberia making it possible to enroll 5o fellows in the PRIDA e-learning program and with 100+ participants attending three days of virtual sessions.

Revealing the initiative further, in an interview Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Mr. Matthew Roberts President of the Internet Society Liberia Chapter, said that his institution opened the application early to enable more youthful Liberians to apply and form part of the training.

According to him, the Liberia Internet School of Governance Thirdedition is a more mind-blowing experience than any other previous training the institution has facilitated, including security and rights of citizens on the use of the internet are critically looked at during the training.

"This Third Edition of the Liberia School of Internet Governance (LSIG) application process took place from August 1- 13, 2022. This year school is a hybrid one that brings together leaders from government, enterprises, universities, civil society, and non-profits to discuss the most important issues facing the Internet", he noted.

Mr. Matthew said that the training is done online via webinar, e-learning, and one-day in-person session at the Corina hotel in Monrovia which he said was officially communicated to applicants through email following their acceptance in the training.

Speaking further he said they accepted fellowship applications from interested individuals. Only 50 fellows were enrolled for this year at the Liberia School of Internet Governance (LSIG).

He further indicated that those selected fellows were enrolled in the e-learning courses and will complete the modules from PRIDA e-learning program during the two weeks process of the program starting from 8th - 26th August. Only those who completed the modules, passed the trial tests, and attended all virtual sessions of lectures, will be certificated, he stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Continuing, Mr. Roberts said that it is also required of each fellow to undertake an initiative within the respective community after the completion to increase engagements. The selection went across to all stakeholder groups, but it was based on basic knowledge of ICT. "Only selected fellows were contacted.

"The three-day online webinar discussions are opened to all participants, along with the selected fellows. There are no selection criteria for attending the online sessions. The applicants to the online webinar sessions only did the registration via Zoom for free to attend the virtual lectures, said Mr. Roberts.