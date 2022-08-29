Togo: Nominations open for the special 'Year of Youth' edition of the Commonwealth Youth Awards

28 August 2022
Togonews (Lomé)

Nominations for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Awards, which recognise exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth, are now open.

The awards, held each year in March, celebrate the outstanding contributions young people (aged 15-29) are making towards tackling global issues, improving lives and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Previous winners have enjoyed international acclaim, cash prizes and invaluable networking opportunities to help boost their projects.

Next year's awards are even more special as 2023 has been declared 'Year of the Youth', in honour of the 50th anniversary of the Commonwealth Youth Programme.

Young people from the 56 Commonwealth countries, including Togo, can enter five regional categories: Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and Canada, and the Pacific.

An independent pan-Commonwealth jury will judge the nominations based on impact, sustainability and innovation.

The jury will shortlist finalists, who will each receive a trophy, a certificate and £1,000 in cash, and from them, regional award winners will be chosen. These will receive an additional £2,000.

One of the regional award recipients will be accorded further recognition as Commonwealth Young Person of the Year and a total cash prize of £5,000.

The finalists and regional winners will be announced during Commonwealth Week in March 2023.

