Togo and UN Sign MOU to Establish the African Cybersecurity Centre

Based in Lome, the centre will promote cybersecurity and fight cybercrime

The Republic of Togo and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing the 'African Centre for Coordination and Research in Cybersecurity'.

As a central regional hub for cybersecurity information and intelligence based in Lomé (Togo), the centre will act independently and objectively in expertise and activities related to promoting cybersecurity and the investigation of cybercrime.

Its missions will cover, but not be limited to:

· Building capacities and supporting established cybersecurity agencies in African countries

· Collaborating with African governments, policymakers, law enforcement and security experts towards creating effective frameworks for assessing and mitigating cyberthreats and promoting cybersecurity in the region

· Providing highly specialized technical and research capabilities for cybersecurity promotion in the region

In March 2022, the 1st Cybersecurity Summit co-organized by Togo and the UNECA brought together Heads of State and Government, private sector leaders, and civil society leaders for a dialogue to address the pressing cybersecurity challenges of Africa.

During the summit, member states adopted the "Lomé Declaration on cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime" also known as the Lomé Declaration.

The Lomé Declaration is a commitment by member states to sign and ratify the African Union "Malabo Convention" - one of the most elaborate conventions in the world on cybersecurity and strengthen African cooperation in cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime.

As a result, the MoU between Togo and ECA will enable the creation of the African Cybersecurity Center to support African countries in executing the Lomé Declaration.

To date, Togo is one of the few countries to have ratified the Malabo Convention. The country has implemented a legal and regulatory framework adapted to cybersecurity and established regulatory entities such as the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANCy) and the Personal Data Protection Authority (IPDCP).

Moreover, in partnership with Asseco Data Systems, a Polish cybersecurity company, Togo has set up a cybersecurity service company - Cyber Defense Africa (CDA), composed mainly of Togolese, for the protection of its cyberspace while ensuring a transfer of skills.

It is important to promote coordinated cybersecurity approaches in Africa. UNECA is further strengthened in its determination to promote cybersecurity in the region to advance the African digital economy. Vera Songwe Executive Secretary of UNECA.

On her part, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of UNECA, Vera Songwe, said: "It is important to promote coordinated cybersecurity approaches in Africa. UNECA is further strengthened in its determination to promote cybersecurity in the region to advance the African digital economy, and we are pleased to partner with the Government of Togo to ensure that a key commitment derived from the Lomé Declaration on Cybersecurity and Fight Against Cybercrime, 2022 is now to be commenced".