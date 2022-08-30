Gambia/Mauritania: Gambia U-20 Team Arrive in Mauritania Ahead of WAFU Zone a U-20 Tourney Icebreaker Against Liberia

29 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team landed in Mauritania on Friday evening ahead of their 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament opening match against Liberia next month.

The young Scorpions slipped to The Gambia U-23 team 2-0 in a warm up clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum before traveling to Mauritania for the annual sub-regional football championship.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang and his charges will use the next few days to prepare themselves fit enough for their opening group match against the Liberians.

The Liberians, on the other hand, will also use the upcoming days to prepare themselves ready for their opening match against The Gambia.

It could be recalled that The Gambia won the 2021 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts victory over host nation Senegal after regulation time ended 2-2 in a tightly-contested final played in Thies.

