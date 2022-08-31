Mozambique: Cabo Delgado War - Insurgency Continues in 8 Districts

Fighting continued in July and August with attacks in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts, near the district towns, in the gas zone which is supposed to be safe. Between 18 and 21 August, multiple incidents were recorded in Palma District, including an 18 August attack on the village of Nhica do Rovuma, 30 kilometres from Palma Town.

There have been other attacks in Meluco, Ancuabe, Macomia, Muidumbe, Montepuez, and Nangade districts. The number of incidents in June was the highest for two years. (Zitamar 30 Aug, Focus Group 26 August, MediaFax 23 Aug, Cabo Ligado monthly 16 Aug)

Displaced people and traders are slowly returning to Palma and Mocimboa da Praia.

Raids on riot police supply insurgency

The supposedly elite para-military riot police (UIR, Unidade de Intervençao Rapido) have been attacked so often in Nangade district that "a significant part of the insurgent weaponry in Cabo Delgado has been taken from the military and police", reports Armando Nhantumbo in a detailed article in Savana (26 August). Attacks frequently occur just when a base is being supplied with food, suggesting the information is leaking to the insurgents.

On 18 August insurgents attacked near Mocimboa da Praia town with mortars they had taken from a Mandimba, Nangade, army base, two weeks before. The Mandimba base had been attacked just as food was being delivered, and the soldiers fled when the attack started,; one soldier was killed, Savana reports.

On 19 August, the UIR base in Litingina village, Nangade, was told that by the local village head that insurgents were coming. So they fled. A ground of eight insurgents stripped the base, taking weapons, ammunition and food.

The UIR based in Namwembe, Nangade, has been raided three times. The 18 July attack was just when the UIR food supply truck was arriving.