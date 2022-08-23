Southern Africa: SADC Extends Military Mission in Cabo Delgado

The countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on 17 August renewed the mandate of the SADC military mission in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the final communique from the 42nd ordinary summit of heads of state and government of SADC, held in Kinshasa, the "report on the security situation in the province of Cabo Delgado" was analysed and the extension approved.

The summit "commended SAMIM Personnel Contributing Countries (PCCs) for their solidarity and sacrifice in supporting the Mission and expressed condolences to the governments and families of the nine (9) deceased SAMIM personnel who died in the theatre of operations", the communiqué added.

Parts of Cabo Delgado province have been plagued by terrorist attacks since 2017. There are about 800,000 internally displaced people due to the conflict, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with about 4,000 deaths according to the ACLED conflict registration project.

Since July 2021, an offensive by government troops with Rwandan support, later joined by SAMIM, allowed for the recovery of areas where terrorists had been present, in northern districts, near Tanzania, notably the districts of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia.