Liberia: Cummings Raps On Drastic U-Turn From the Past

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has been rapping on leading by example and upholding the tenants of good governance, when elected President of Liberia, come 2023.

Cummings said Liberians are enduring the worst of economic challenges and are in dire need of new leadership that will give them hope for a better and more secure future than repeat past mistakes that will subject them to more suffering and mystery.

He vowed to maintain an uncompromising and indiscriminate stand against corruption, abused and misused of public office, and will build a team of leaders that will change the dynamics of Liberia.

Cummings made the assertion in an interview with a Nigerian-based news network, Arise News on Monday, August 29, in Nigeria.

Cummings said among the three candidates in the 2023 presidential race, he prides himself as the best with the requisite ability, experience and qualifications, to grow the economy, create jobs and opportunities for all Liberians.

Cummings said his long tenure as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Coca-cola Company, and his credentials in Finance and Economics, give him an appreciable understanding of how to jumpstart the ailing Liberian economy and advantage over other contenders.

He vowed zero tolerance and consequences for corruption, and funds derived therefrom would be re-deplored, while also paying teachers, nurses, securities and civil servants living wages to stop the menace.

He said a Cummings administration would focus more on private sector development, creating the conducive environment to attract direct foreign investments, critical to creating jobs and opportunities that will better the lives of the vast majority.

Cummings said the greatest priority would be given to education, ensuring more vocational and rehabilitation training centers for youths, teachers and nurses training.

Cummings said a CPP-led government would break away from centuries-old ways of doing things, set new precedents and adopt new pragmatic style of leadership that will promote African Cooperation and solidarity, restoring Liberia to its rightful place in comity of nations.

On the question about restoring the rule of law, Cummings spoke of growing public demands for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court to address the many hurts during the country's 14 years of brutal civil war and stop the culture of impunity.

He said the Police and security agencies will be depoliticized and professionalized and given absolute Independence to operate in keeping with their statutory function.

Cummings said over the last five years, President George Weah's administration has failed woefully, with massive corruption and suffering and soaring unemployment, especially among the youths, which constitute 70 percent of Liberia's five million population.

He expressed confidence that the new emerging CPP in alliance with other interested opposition politicians and political parties are ever determined to make Mr. Weah, one term President, come 2023.