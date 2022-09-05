Togo: Presentation of Certificate to the Government of Togo 72nd Session of the Regional Committee for Africa - 22 August 2022

press release

Your Excellency President Gnassingbe, thank you once again for your hospitality, and your leadership.

For centuries, the people of Togo have lived and died with the ever-present threat of neglected tropical diseases.

But with the support of partners, you have fought back, and you have prevailed.

The elimination of dracunculiasis, lymphatic filariasis, human African trypanosomiasis and trachoma is an outstanding achievement, and a gift not only for the people of Togo today, but for generations to come.

It is particularly noteworthy that the Republic of Togo continued the efforts required to eliminate human African trypanosomiasis in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, there are still other neglected tropical diseases, and many other health challenges, that continue to afflict your people.

So, I encourage you, Your Excellency, Mr President, to show the same leadership in confronting those challenges as you have in ridding your country of these four diseases. It is a great achievement.

I am also counting on you to continue your mobilization, advocacy and commitment to end neglected tropical diseases in all countries.

Your leadership, continentally and globally, will be very important because of the experience you have.

On the occasion of the 72nd session of the Regional Committee for Africa, it is therefore my great pleasure to present you, Your Excellency, President Gnassingbé, with a certificate recognising your country's outstanding achievement in eliminating dracunculiasis, lymphatic filariasis, human African trypanosomiasis and trachoma.

My sister, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the Regional Director for Africa, will also present you with a plaque on behalf of all international partners.