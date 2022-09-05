Nigeria: PDP Replies Tinubu, Says APC Losing Millions of Members

The opposition party says Mr Tinubu is a paper candidate who is intimidated by the achievements of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nigeria's main opposition party, PDP, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead.

The party described the APC's presidential candidate as a paper candidate who is intimidated by the achievements of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

The was contained in a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday.

The statement was in reaction to comments made by Mr Tinubu on Saturday.

At the logo unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 team in Abuja, Mr Tinubu expressed surprise that the PDP still exists as a political party having struggled as an opposition party and currently struggling to maintain peace.

He described the PDP as directionless and urged party members not to worry about the opposition.

In its response, the PDP said Mr Tinubu's comment is an attempt to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government.

Such fixation, it said, only exposes Mr Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by Atiku and the achievements of the PDP.

"Unlike the APC that is dead, the PDP is not only alive and existing but also strong, united and focused on its mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the misrule of the APC."

The PDP also said Mr Tinubu appears to be battling issues of ethical challenges and ineligibility to contest the election on account of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age, and corruption allegations among myriads of issues.

It challenged him to respond to allegations that he is the promoter of the increase in VAT, electricity tariff, import duties, Stamp Duty, fuel price hike and other exploitative tolls by the APC-led government.

While the PDP described him as baggage to his party, it blamed him for the daily exodus of "millions of APC members across the country into the PDP."

"In the last month, over five million APC members have defected to the PDP. In the Lagos State axis, his supposed stronghold, close to one million APC members have decamped to the PDP since his emergence as APC presidential candidate," the statement read.