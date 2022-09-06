Burkina Faso - Dozens Dead After Bus Hits IED

Peter Fitzgerald, Joelf (based on map by UNCSUN Maps ) / Wikimedia Commons
Burkina Faso
5 September 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

At least 35 civilians have been reported killed and dozens more injured in Burkina Faso. The vehicle was traveling in an area where Islamist militants have escalated attacks in recent years.

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 were injured in Burkina Faso on Monday after the vehicle they were traveling in struck an improvised explosive device.

The escorted supply convoy heading to the capital, Ouagadougou, hit the explosive device between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, the interim government said in a statement.

This is an area where Islamist militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the government said in a statement.

40% of country outside government control

In early August, 15 soldiers died in a double explosion in the same area. Burkina Faso is in the grip of a seven-year insurgency that has killed more than 2,000 people and forced some 1.9 million to flee.

Fighting is concentrated in the north and east, led by jihadists suspected of having links to al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

With more than 40% of the country outside government control, Burkina's military government, which took power in January, has made countering the insurgency its top priority.

(Reuters, AFP)

