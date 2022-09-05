Burkina Faso: After Being Held Hostage for Five Months - American Nun Released

Ouagadougou — "Sister Suellen is safe. She is on American soil, but not in America", confirms Sister Mary Lacour of the Congregation of the Sisters of Mary of the Holy Cross on the release of her fellow sister, the American Suellen Tennyson, kidnapped on the night between April 4 and April 5, 2022 in the parish of Yalgo, 110 kilometers from Kaya, the capital of the Central-Northern Region (see Fides, 6/4/2022). "Sister Suellen was released on Monday, August 29. We spoke to her. She will be returning to the United States soon," Sister Mary said.

"With great joy and gratitude to God," Bishop Théophile Naré of Kaya also confirms the release in an official statement. According to the bishop, the former hostage is currently in a safe place and in good health.

"At the moment we have no information on the terms of her release," said Msgr. Naré.

According to initial reports in the US press, the release of the 83-year-old nun could be the result of an action by the US security forces. These reports are based on a statement by the Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, of August 30, according to which "we have freed another hostage in the last 48 hours".

Local Church sources contacted by Fides have confirmed the release of the American nun, but have not been able to provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding her release.