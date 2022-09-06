Ghana, Brazil Friendly Date, Venue Confirmed

6 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Black Stars will face off with Brazil in a special friendly slated for Le Havre in France.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the two teams will face off on Friday, September 23, as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Le Havre is a port city in the Seine-Maritime department in the Normandy region of northern France.

The friendly match will be used by Ghanaian manager Otto Addo to assess the performance of his team in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for November.

Four days after the Brazil game, the Stars would take on Nicaragua in Spain to wrap up activities for the month of September.

Ghana will also play Switzerland in Doha in November before the start of the Mundial which starts on November 19.

The Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, while Brazil sits in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

