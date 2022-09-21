Ghana: Stars Intensify Training for Brazil, Nicaragua Friendlies

Ghana's senior male football team, the Black Stars trained at stade du Commandant Hebert in Deauville France on Monday evening, hours after assembling in camp for this month's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Twenty four players trained under the tutelage of Otto Addo and his backroom staff with four others expected to join the camp later.

Ghana will play Brazil at Stade de Oceane in Le Havre on Friday before taking on Nicaragua on Tuesday, in Spain.

The players that trained on opening day included Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Denis Odoi, Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Inaki Williams of Atletico Bilbao, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Elisha Owusu.

The rest are Alidu Seidu, Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Issahaku Fatawu, Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, Suleymana Kamal Deen, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace fame, Andre Ayew, Baba Idrissu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak, Osman Bukari, Antoine Semenyo and Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer.

Training continued yesterday, at the stade du Commandant Hebert in Deauville as Coach Otto Addo expect to get his full squad ahead of the two games after which he announces his squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.