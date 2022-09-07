Nigeria: Kebbi Governor Dissolves Cabinet

7 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Some members of the dissolved cabinet are expected to be reappointed.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, on Wednesday, dissolved the state's executive council.

The governor said the dissolution of the executive council is with immediate effect from Wednesday, 7 September, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri.

"The Governor is sincerely appreciative of the individual contributions of each member of the Cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their respective tenure in office," the statement said.

He commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance, noting that a reconstituted State Executive Council would be announced soon.

The statement indicated that some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X