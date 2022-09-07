Tunisia: U.S. Open - Ons Jabeur Reaches Maiden Semi-Final

6 September 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — World's 5th Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, has continued to shine at the US Open Tennis Championship, after reaching the semi-finals of the Grand Slam tournament. Jabeur defeated world's 46th Ajla Tomljanović 6-4/7-6 at the quarter-final Tuesday.

She will play at the semi-final the winner of the game between US, Cory Gauff, (world's 12) and French Carolina Garcia (17th).

Ons Jabeur had defeated world's 18th Veronika Kudermetova at the Round of 16 2-0 and three US tennis players, Shelby Rogers (31st) 2-1, in the second round, Elizabeth Mandlik (144th) 2-0 in the second round and Madison Brengle (66th) 2-0 in the first round.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X