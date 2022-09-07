Tunisia: U.S. Open - Ons Jabeur Reaches Maiden Semi-Final

Tunis/Tunisia — World's 5th Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, has continued to shine at the US Open Tennis Championship, after reaching the semi-finals of the Grand Slam tournament. Jabeur defeated world's 46th Ajla Tomljanović 6-4/7-6 at the quarter-final Tuesday.

She will play at the semi-final the winner of the game between US, Cory Gauff, (world's 12) and French Carolina Garcia (17th).

Ons Jabeur had defeated world's 18th Veronika Kudermetova at the Round of 16 2-0 and three US tennis players, Shelby Rogers (31st) 2-1, in the second round, Elizabeth Mandlik (144th) 2-0 in the second round and Madison Brengle (66th) 2-0 in the first round.