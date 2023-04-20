Tunisia: Tennis-WTA Stuttgart Tournament - Ons Jabeur Through to Quarter-Finals

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (world No. 4) has succeeded in reaching the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart (Germany), after beating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (world No. 22) three sets (1-6, 7-5, 6-3) late Wednesday afternoon for the last 16.

Jabeur, who managed to win a tough match, is now through to the next round (quarter-finals) and will be hoping to repeat her recent triumph in Charleston, South Carolina, on a grey clay court, beating Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-6, 6-4.

It was the fourth title of her career for the Wimbledon and US Open finalist last year, who has had a tricky start to 2023 marked by an absence of several weeks in February for "minor surgery".