Kenya: President-Elect Ruto Says Uhuru Disillusioned After Raila Poll Loss

Nairobi — President-Elect William Ruto now says outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta is disillusioned following the lose of his rival Raila Odinga during the recently concluded August Election.

Speaking to Christiane Amanpour of the Cable News Network (CNN), Ruto however stated that it was the nature of politics.

"Unfortunately, President Kenyatta has not seen it fit to congratulate me. Maybe he's a bit disillusioned or maybe he's unhappy that I defeated his candidate, but that is the nature of politics," he stated.

Despite this, the Pesident-Elect pledged to hit the ground running in working towards unifying the nation after the election.

He indicated that he will also play an active role in solving East Africa's security and humanitarian issues.

Ruto said he had already reached out to his election rival Raila Odinga, and said he would build alliances that will help to bring the country together.

"The administration that I'm going to run is going to be an administration that is going to serve all Kenyans equally, whether they voted for us or they did not," he stated.