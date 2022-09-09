Kenya: KDF to Bid Farewell to Outgoing President Kenyatta Tomorrow

8 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) is on Friday set to hold a farewell ceremony for outgoing Commander-in-Chief President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The event will take place at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata.

"It is in line with the military traditions and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Forces," the forces Spokesperson Esther Wanjiku said.

Colonel Wanjiku stated that the event would thereafter proceed for the Pulling Out of the outgoing Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces in the afternoon at the Defense Headquarters (DHQ) Hurlingham, Nairobi.

During the event, the military officers will pay tribute to President Kenyatta, who has been their leader for the past ten years.

President Kenyatta will officially exit the stage next week on Tuesday when his successor President-Elect William Ruto will take the oath of office.

