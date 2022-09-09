South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condoles With British Royal Family - South African News Briefs, September 9, 2022

Cape Town —

President Ramaphosa Condoles With British Royal Family on Death of Queen Elizabeth II

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sympathised with members of the British royal family at the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. The president said: "Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen's commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world".

DA Calls On Govt to Step Up, Assist on Rising Food Prices

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that South Africa was facing a food crisis and government should drop taxes on commonly used food items, like chicken and flour. This is among a list of solutions it says it has for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The party said that other governments around the world had responded swiftly, with bold relief packages and South Africa should follow suit, Eye Witness News reports.

Low Cost Airline Mango Finds Buyer

Mango Airlines has been in business rescue since the middle of last year and all staff, bar those in key posts, were let go. The bidders provided business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono - who went in search of a buyer- with proof of funding, The Citizen reports. Mango airlines was a South African low-cost airline based at the OR Tambo International Airport, and a subsidiary of South African Airways. With this move, Mango may be taking to the skies again soon.

IFP Discouraged From Marching to City Press Offices

The South African National Editors' Forum, Sanef, is discouraging the plan by the Inkatha Freedom Party to march to the City Press newspaper's offices next week. The IFP are angry at an article written by Mondle Makhanya on former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, called "Hail the Mass Murderer". Sanef said such mobilisation amounted to bullying and is intended to " silence" Makhanya.