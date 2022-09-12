Nigeria: Yobe Committed to Fighting Malaria, Other Preventable Diseases - Buni

The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni said his administration remained committed towards fighting malaria among other preventable diseases across the state.

Buni stated this while launching the distribution of 2.2 million treated mosquito nets at the palace of the emir of Damaturu Alh. Hashimu II Ibn Umar El-kenemi.

The governor represented by his deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana, said his administration considers the health status of the people as a priority adding that this among others informs the decision of investing huge sums of money to the sector for better results.

He said malaria among other preventable diseases posed a threat to socio-economic development of any country hence the idea of injecting new ideas including collaboration with partners for a healthy society.

"As this gathering may be aware, of the programme rendered by the Yobe State Government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) with support from the World Bank and Roll Back Malaria partners, in distribution of Free Insecticidal Treated Nets (1TNs) to households in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

"This is part of our administration's determination to accelerate drives in line with the Federal Government's agenda towards achieving the set goals of eliminating malaria in Nigeria.

"I wish to emphasise that we have approved the upgrade of the Primary Health Care Centers (PHCC) in Machina, Nguru, Jaji-Maji. Yunusari, Yusufari, Babban-Gida and Bara to General Hospitals in fulfilment of our promise to establish one General Hospital in each Local Government Headquarters. In the same vein, construction work at the General Hospital Buni-Gari is on-going, among others.

"Furthermore, out of the 178 primary healthcare clinics one each to be provided in all the electoral wards in the State, 138 have beer completed while the remaining 40 are at the final stage of completion We shall also continue with the policy of provision of Human Resources for Health, equipment, drugs and other medical supplies to our health institutions," the governor added.

The commissioner of Health Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana while speaking commended governor Mai Mala Buni for creating an enabling environment that facilitated the provision of effective healthcare services across the state.