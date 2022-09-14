Mauritania: Lone Star Men's U-20 Delegation Returns From Mauritania

Monrovia — A 34-man Liberia Football Association (LFA) delegation returned from the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone 'A') men's under-20 Nations Cup finals in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 12 September.

The delegation lodged at the Meridiana Hotel in Bamako, Mali on 11 September, having left Oumtounsy international airport at 09:00GMT in Nouakchott on 11 September.

Defensive midfielder Solomon Tweh returned to Senegal while Tunisia-based Abraham Kamara returned to Liberia.

Liberia lost to Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea and drew with Senegal in Group 'B'.

Senegal and Gambia qualified for next year's African under-20 finals in Egypt from 18 February to 12 March.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Teddy Kollie (Watanga FC), Juanito T. Sayeh (LISCR FC) and Vinah Smith, Jr. (Freeport FC)

Defenders: John Momo and Prince Bono (LISCR FC); Jamel Natus Swen (Nimba FC), Darius Cole (Gardnersville FC), Sidiki Trawally (GAC FC) and Peter Tokpahzee (Mighty Barrolle)

Midfielders: Ernest C. Gongar (Jubilee FC), Jeybeh Morris Konneh (Mighty Barrolle), Divine Roosevelt Teah (Nimba FC), Aaron Garneo (Muscat FC), Darius Payne (Blackman Warrior), Solomon Tweh (Guediawaye FC, Senegal), Robin Hney (Cece United), Marlon Harrison (LISCR FC) and George P. Lewis (Gardnersville FC) and Prince Kollie (Bea Mountain)

Forwards: Emmanuel K. Sieh, Jr. (LEAD MFA), Emmanuel Gono (Muscat FC) and Abraham Kamara (Union Sportive de Tataouine, Tunisia)

Technical Staff: head coach Tapha Manneh, deputy coach Mouctarr Fofana, administrative manager Ebenezer Barclay, goalkeeping coach Saylee Swen, fitness trainer Ephriam Manyeah, medic Melvin P. Jerry and equipment manager Ezekiel Sunday Doekpa.

Others: LFA executive committee member Murvee Gray, head of the delegation; LFA IT manager Abubakar S. M. Kamara, LFA media manager Danesius Marteh, Nimba FC secretary-general Ike M. J. Moore, Melvina Diamond Elliott-Sarplah of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Nathaline Jackson-Kesselly of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.