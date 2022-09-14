South Africa: MPs Want Probe Into Mpofu Threat at Public Protector Hearings - South African News Briefs, September 14, 2022

Cape Town —

MPs Want Probe Into Mpofu Threat to Chairperson at Public Protector Hearings

Members of parliament are calling for an investigation into Advocate Dali Mpofu's threats to parliamentary committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi, for not allowing a postponement of the suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkwebane's hearings, Eye Witness News reports. The Section 194 Enquiry, an ad hoc committee of the national assembly, was established on April 7, 2021 to determine if there are grounds for the removal of Mkhwebane as Public Protector. Mpofu threatened Dyantyi, saying "your day will come", after he refused to postpone the hearings by a week.

Zimbabweans Not Targeted By Govt - Home Affairs Minister

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that it was untrue that government was only targeting Zimbabwean nationals who were in the country illegally. Motsoaledi said it was because their special dispensation had long since expired. Next year, the Lesotho Special Permit dispensation will also expire, Eye Witness News reports. Motsoaledi said that Home Affairs was in the process of hiring 200 more immigration officers, as it ramps up its operations to root out illegal immigrants. Farms, factories and the trucking industry have been targeted for investigation. The minister called the hiring of illegal workers to work for low or no wages, "modern day slavery".

Johannesburg Not In Top Five Most Air Polluted Cities List

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has denied reports that Johannesburg is in the top five of the most air-polluted cities in the world. Air pollution is known to be harmful to human health and has a dire effect on climate change. According to the CSIR, air quality monitoring stations are required by law to determine data on air pollution. The City of Johannesburg last week reopened its ambient air quality monitoring station in Davidsonville in Roodepoort, Eye Witness News reports.