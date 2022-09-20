Mauritania: Readout of the 2022 U.S.-Mauritania Country Coordination Meeting

document

The engagement reinforced the strength of the U.S.-Mauritania defense partnership, and provided a forum to discuss advancing partnership, security assistance and military cooperation activities.

Personnel from U.S. Africa Command and the Mauritanian military held the 2022 U.S.-Mauritania Country Coordination Meeting at U.S. Africa Command headquarters near Stuttgart, Germany, from Sept. 13-15, 2022.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman, U.S. Africa Command director for Strategy, Engagements, and Programs, presided over the U.S. delegation while the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mauritanian Navy, Capt. Mohamed Mahmoud El Hadramy, led the Mauritania delegation.

Ekman and El Hadramy reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Mauritania partnership. The delegations exchanged views on regional security challenges, including border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, and effects of climate change on security issues. The Mauritanian and U.S. participants also discussed future training initiatives, multilateral exercises, and security cooperation activities.

The U.S. delegation expressed gratitude for Mauritania's continued support for the G5 Sahel, hosting the G5 Defense College, and for its support to regional security efforts.