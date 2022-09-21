Nigeria: INEC Releases Final List of Presidential Candidates

*Says 4,223 contesting for 469 federal legislative positions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Tuesday released the final list of presidential candidates of all the political parties contesting next year general election.

In a statement, the INEC national commissioner in charge of publicity and chairman voters education, Festus Okoye said the commission also approved the final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial and Federal Constituencies) pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

He said the publication of the full names and addresses of all nominated candidates follows the political parties' conduct of primaries and completion of the nomination exercise.

According to Okoye, Nigerians may recall that at end of the process, the personal particulars of all nominated candidates were displayed in their constituencies nationwide as provided by section 29(3) of the Electoral Act.

Subsequently, he said that validly nominated candidates had the opportunity to voluntarily withdraw their candidature by notice in writing and personally deliver such notice to the political party that nominated them for the election.

"Thereafter, political parties substituted such candidates under section 31 of the Electoral Act for which the last day was 15th July 2022 for national elections and 12th August 2022 for State elections as clearly provided in item 6 of the Commission's Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

"Thereafter, no withdrawal or substitution of candidates is allowed except in the event of death as provided in section 34(1) of the Electoral Act or pursuant to an order of a Court of competent jurisdiction", he said..

According to him. "The list published today contains the names of candidates validly nominated for national elections at the close of party primaries and the period earmarked for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

"The final list of candidates for State elections (Governorship and State Constituencies) will be published on 4th October 2022 as already indicated on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

"We note the fact that not all the political parties conducted primaries in all the constituencies, submitted the particulars of candidates that emerged from valid primaries or substituted their candidates after fresh primaries within 14 days as provided in section 33 of the Electoral Act.

"This has led to numerous litigations, some of which are ongoing. Where the Commission was served with Court orders by aggrieved aspirants or candidates before the publication of this list, these have been indicated under the remark column.

"In summary, all the 18 political parties have fielded candidates and their running mates for the Presidential election.

For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for Federal Constituencies i.e. House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions.

" In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives. Similarly, 381 females comprising 1 for Presidential, 92 for Senate, and 288 for House of Representatives are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race.

"The list for specific constituencies is published in each State where they are located while the comprehensive nationwide list has been uploaded to the Commission's website.

"We appeal to all political parties to channel any observations on the list of candidates to the Commission and such must be signed by the National Chairman and Secretary of the political party and supported with an affidavit as provided in section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022.", the INEC commissioner stated.

The presidential candidates of all the parties participating in the next year presidential elecrions are as follows: All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Osita Nnadi, presidential candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) and his running mate, Isa Hamisu.

Abiola Kolawole, presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and his running mate, Ribi Marshal

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Yabagi Sani, presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and his running mate, Udo Okey -Okoro

Ado-Ibrahim Abdulmalik, presidential candidate, Young Progressives Party (YPP) and his running mate, Enyinna Kasarachi.

Omoyele Sowere, presidential candidate African Action Congress (AAC ) and his running mate, Garba Magashi

Mamman Dantalle, presidential candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and his running mate Ojei Princess

Chukwudi Umeadi presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and his running mate Koli Mohammed.

Oluwafemi Adenuga, presidential candidate of Boot Party (BP) and the running mate Turaku Mustapha

Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu, presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the running mate, Ramalan Abubakar

Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidate, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and his running mate, Ahmed Mani.

Hamsa Almustafa, presidential candidate, Action Aliance (AA) and his running mate Chukwuka Johnson among others.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) Ambrose Owuru, said as presidential campaigns kicks off soon, reminded Nigerians and Political Gladiators that the 2023 presidential election may after all be a forlorn hope as there is still the lingering constitutional question of swearing in the adjudged consequential president and winner of the Constitutional February 16th 2019 presidential election, who is yet to serve even after the borrowed time usurped by the present administration occupied by President Muhammad Buhari since May, 2019.

In a statement by Anwal Ibrahim his National Coordinator, he said, "In the circumstances it appears a waste of time for future presidential contestants to continue to dwell on campaign of "it is my turn" at this time when the court is yet to rule on whose turn it is to serve out the usurped period and mandate already acquired by the adjudged winner whose claim in court includes the refund to him of received remuneration by this administration.

"All must be reminded that resolution of questions of "Cabal Elections" as presently undertaken is more beneficial to all Nigerians and growth of democracy such that both election commission, President Muhammad Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation who are parties in the pending case in court on the outstanding constitutional issues are presently acting in contempt and are so held under our laws which demands that parties before the court do not resort to self-help or do anything to undermine the proceedings in court."