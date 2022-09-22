Ghana: Afena Gyan, Ofori Train With Stars

22 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Felix Afena Gyan and Richard Ofori trained with the Black Stars on Tuesday at the Stade du Commandant Herbert-Deauville ahead of tomorrow's international friendly match against Brazil.

Afena Gyan arrived on Monday evening while Richard Ofori joined the team earlier the same day.

That brought the total number of players in camp to 28 for Wednesday's training session as Salisu Mohammed and Daniel Amartey also joined the team.

Tomorrow's game against the Brazilians is the first of three high profile games lined-up for Otto Addo's Black Stars as they prepare for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaians will also face Nicaragua and Switzerland on a date yet to be confirmed.

