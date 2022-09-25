Togo: 'Africa Expects More Equality, Respect, Equity and Justice'

24 September 2022
Togonews (Lomé)

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad for Togo, Robert Dussey, said that Africa has become the sanctuary of terrorist groups, as threats long confined to the Sahel spilled over into the western part of the continent.

That is why his country's President continues to invest and mediate for peace, especially to end the crisis between Côte d'Ivoire and Mali.

Pointing to the recent terrorist attacks in the north of Togo, he added that the use of sophisticated means by the jihadists was a great concern to his delegation, welcoming the consensual adoption of the annual progress report of the Working Group on Digitalization in the context on international and national security and reaffirming its determination to drive criminals out of Togo's borders.

Highlighting his country's commitment to address cyberthreats, he welcomed efforts by the ad hoc committee for elaborating a comprehensive convention on countering the use of information and communications technology for criminal purposes and encouraged all stakeholders to establish this legal instrument. Also on security, he affirmed the "important need to fully revise our Organization and spare no effort to achieve reform of the Security Council".

On Security Council reform, he asked States to work to make the body more reflective of present-day realities, which have changed profoundly since 1945.

Reiterating the need for the continent to secure two permanent seats in addition to two non-permanent seats for African States, he noted the reluctance of certain permanent Council members, indicating that some countries see Africa as "a purely instrumental entity for the services of their causes".

When a resolution is under discussion, then Africa is "subject to pressure by both sides".

As the continent increasingly speaks in a single voice, he emphasized that many African countries were no longer bound by colonial history and were keen to work with new partners, which should shift their approach. "Africa expects more equality, respect, equity and justice in its relations and partnerships with other powers, regardless of who they may be," he stressed.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X