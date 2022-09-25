Egypt: Shoukry Urges Boosting Economic Cooperation With Mauritania

24 September 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Saturday 24/09/2022 with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk boosting relations and issues of common interest, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The two ministers expressed their interest in holding the joint higher committee at the level of the foreign ministers.

The two sides tackled the developments in Libya.

Also, Shoukry asserted the importance of economic cooperation, increasing the volume of trade exchange and investments, especially in the sectors of fishing, poultry, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X