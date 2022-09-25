Egypt: Shoukry Urges Boosting Economic Cooperation With Mauritania

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Saturday 24/09/2022 with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk boosting relations and issues of common interest, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The two ministers expressed their interest in holding the joint higher committee at the level of the foreign ministers.

The two sides tackled the developments in Libya.

Also, Shoukry asserted the importance of economic cooperation, increasing the volume of trade exchange and investments, especially in the sectors of fishing, poultry, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry.