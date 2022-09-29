Nigeria Committed to Greener Shipping, Cleaner Ocean - Federal Govt

The minister of Transportation, Mu'azu Sambo, has reiterated Nigeria's commitment to achieving greener shipping in line with the campaign by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to attain sustainable development in the maritime industry.

The minister disclosed this against the backdrop of the celebration of the 2022 World Maritime Day, holding on Thursday.

Sambo said, Nigeria would not be left behind in the global move towards greener shipping, while also reflecting on the need for stakeholders in the maritime sector to begin exploring ways to transit into a greener and more sustainable future.

On his part, the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, noted that, the theme for this year's world Maritime Day celebration is in line with the agency's mission of achieving cleaner oceans in developing shipping in Nigeria.

He also pointed out that NIMASA is already working in line with the call by the IMO secretary general, Kitack Lim for developing countries to adopt green technology.

According to him, "the World Maritime Day theme 2022 "New technologies for greener shipping" - reflects the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while leaving no one behind. The theme provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post pandemic world.

"Nigeria, represented by NIMASA, as an active member state of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is involved in the processes of creating new international agreements and protocols to address environmental issues such as marine pollution, oil spills and emissions from the shipping industry."

The theme of this year's World Maritime Day is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly, SDGs 13 and 14 on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources; SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 17, which highlights the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals.