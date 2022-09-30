Burkina Faso: Fears of Another Coup as Gunfire Heard In Capital Ouagadougou

30 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

The sound of gunfire in the capital Ouagadougou has raised fears of yet another coup. Residents were woken on September 30, 2022 by weapons fired in various camps in the capital. Soldiers reportedly fired heavy weapons at the Baba Sy Ouaga 2000 camp, witnesses said.

Several roads in the capital have been cordoned off by men in uniform, and the national television signal has been cut off.

This comes on the eve of a demonstration in Bobo-Dioulasso - the country's second largest city - calling for the departure of junta leader Paul Henri Damiba. He is currently in Djibo where a few days ago a dozen soldiers and civilians who were escorting a humanitarian convoy were killed.

There has been no official communication from the government.

