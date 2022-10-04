Somalia - Senior Regional Officials Among Dead in Al-Shabab Car Bombings

Car bombings in central Somalia claimed the lives of scores of people, including senior regional officials. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack as the government ups its efforts against the terror group.

Somali police said at least nine people, including senior regional government officials, were killed as state news reported casualties twice that in twin car bombings claimed by al-Shabab.

A third car bomb was detonated by security forces without causing injury. The attacks come as the government increases its efforts to take down the violent jihadi group.

Also on Monday, the US military's Africa Command announced it had carried out a strike targeting al-Shabab Saturday in coordination with the Somali federal government.

In a statement, US Africa Command said, "The command's initial assessment is that the strike killed an Al-Shabab leader and that no civilians were injured or killed."

What do we know about the blasts?

The twin explosions came as two cars packed with explosives were detonated outside a government office in Beledweyne just minutes apart around 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT/UTC).

Beledweyne is a strategic city 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Mogadishu. The al-Qaeda-linked militant group has used the city while staging recent offensives.

Local police commander Mohamed Moalim Ali said, "The initial information we have received confirms the death of nine people," including a state minister and a commissioner.

The health minister of Hirshabelle state, where Beledweyne is located, was among the victims, along with a deputy district commissioner. Ali called the bombings "suicide attacks" that left at least 10 others injured.

Why are there increased attacks by al-Shabab now?

Recently elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed that every effort would be made to eradicate al-Shabab after a string of deadly attacks, including a siege on a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, that lasted 30 hours.

Last month, Mohamud urged civilians to stay clear of areas controlled by al-Shabab.

The government and "international security partners" have stepped up counterinsurgency operations against al-Shabab in recent weeks.

On Monday, the government in Mogadishu also announced the death of Abdullahi Yare, a top Al-Shabab operative, whom the government said had been killed Saturday in a strike in the country's south

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Somalia's Ministry of Information called Yare "the head preacher of the group." US Africa Command said the strike was conducted near Jilib, about 370 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu and claimed no civilian casualties.

Yare had a $3 million (€3.06 million) US bounty on his head. Analysts believe he was next in line to lead the organization as the group's current head Ahmed Diriye is in a frail condition.

Al-Shabab has waged a 15 -year-long insurrection against the government. In 2010, it was rooted out of the capital though it has continued to stage attacks there.

In May, US President Joe Biden agreed to return a US military presence to the fragile horn of Africa nation having deemed his predecessor's plans too risky and incomplete.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)