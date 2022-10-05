Nigeria: PDP NWC Insists 'Housing Allowance' Paid to Members Passed Due Process

The NWC says it has resolved to investigate reports that claimed the payments were bribes.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained that money paid to its members was not a bribe.

The NWC, after its meeting on Tuesday, stated that the 'Housing Allowance' was duly approved and paid to national officers of the party in line with the conditions of service and entitlement of the staff and principal officers of the party.

The NWC also said the payment "passed through due process procedures of the party in accordance with all extant financial regulations and payment approval processes of the party."

The party also resolved to investigate reports that claimed the payments were bribes.

Resolutions from the meeting were contained in a statement signed by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some NWC members, in a letter to the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, returned different sums ranging from N28 million to N36 million. They cited backlash from the media accusations of receiving bribes as their reasons for returning the money.

The members who returned the money are the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; the National Vice Chairman (South), Dan Orbih, and the National Women Leader, Stella Affah-Attoe.

Earlier, the PDP described the bribery allegations as strange and unfounded motives.

In the latest statement, Mr Ologunagba said the members who returned their Housing Allowances equally confirmed and affirmed at the meeting that the payment was not a bribe but their due entitlements in line with the conditions of service and entitlement of the staff and principal officers of the party.

"The NWC resolved to conduct an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the said publication in The Nation Newspaper of September 26, 2022, which was clearly targeted to cause disaffection among members and stakeholders of the party as well as bring the party to disrepute before our teeming supporters all over the world, particularly in an election year," part of the statement read.

Mr Ologunaba further announced that the NWC has set up an Investigative Committee headed by the National Legal Adviser to "conduct an inquiry into the source of the said malicious and injurious publication."

The committee was asked to carry out the investigation and report back to the NWC after one week, for further action.