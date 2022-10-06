Liberian Company - TRH Trading Incorporation - Likely Victim of Cocaine Smuggling Operation

Monrovia — Last weekend's seizure of US$100 million worth of cocaine described as the biggest bust in Liberia's history, is the latest in a long-line of recent smuggling operations which criminal gangs are using to transship drugs. FrontPageAfrica has now learned from documents in its possession that TRH Trading Corporation in whose name the container was sent, is a victim of a wider scheme.

Origin of Shipment

In a communication in possession of FrontPageAfrica, Alegra Foods, the company responsible for loading the frozen goods on the container expressed concerns that such massive amount of cocaine made its way onto a container bound for Liberia.

The communication reads:

Castrolanda- Cooperativa Agroindustrial LTDA (ALEGRA FOODS), a company duly organized and existing under the Brazilian law, with headquarters at city of Castro State of Parana, Brazil Colonia Castrolanda, herein represented by its legal representative, states that:

Alegra Foods was informed by phone that last Saturday (10/01/2022) Alegra Foods client in Liberia together with local authorities found drugs in container: MNBU4070592.

For the purpose to clarify this unfortunate situation, Alegra Foods informs that it shall fully cooperated with authorities, institutions and organizations active in the field to determine what happened at container loading or prior/after container loading

The statement from Castrolanda Cooperative raises questions about how the cocaine got on the container.

TRH has a cold storage lease agreement with SONIT Liberia Inc, located in Topoe Village, since 2021,

On Wednesday, the management of Abi Jaoudi Group of Companies took issues with accusations from the President of the National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia that the company is connected to the smuggled US$100 million consignment of cocaine.

Mr. James Hinneh claimed that TRH Trading Incorporation, an extension of the Abi Jaoudi Group of Companies, smuggled the drugs into the country via TRH Trading, saying the Lebanese-owned company is receiving preferential treatment from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to import anything with little or no scrutiny.

Abi Jaoudi Group in a statement slammed Hinneh for making such unfounded, reckless and baseless accusations.

Last Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the National Security Agency acting on a tip-off from the US Embassy in Monrovia, confiscated a US$100 million dollars' worth of cocaine placed in a container.

At least five persons have so far been named as suspects and three are currently in custody in connection with the smuggling operation

The suspects are Gustavo Henrique, a Brazilian, Adulai Djibril, a Portuguese and Malam Conte from Guinea Bissau. Conte is currently in custody.

A fourth suspect, a Lebanese national identified as Issam Makki who resides in Liberia, was arrested on the Sierra Leone side of the Liberian border early Sunday morning while trying to escape. Makki, according to investigators, was part of the cartel tasked with negotiating with local businesses to buy their container once the frozen goods arrive at the port in Monrovia.

A fifth suspect, considered as Person of Interest, Oliver Zayzay, is currently on the run. Zayzay, according to investigators, booked three rooms at the Royal Grand Hotel for Henrique, Djibril and Conte.

How the Bust Unfolded

Investigative sources tell FrontPageAfrica that the alarm was raised when Malam, 31, tried to purchase some of the frozen goods in the container, unknowing to the merchants who had no idea that cocaine had been planted in the container prior to its arrival at the port of Monrovia.

Around 9:00am Saturday, in plain view following well-verified intelligence from the U.S. government.

At about 1:00 PM, officers of the Drug Enforcement Agency stormed the SONIT Liberia Inc. compound and seized from there a huge quantity of raw cocaine concealed among frozen goods in the said container.

Following the arrest, suspect Conte admitted having connection with the consignment and iterated that he had arrived in the country about two weeks ago to await the consignment.

During preliminary investigation, suspect Conte said he was asked by his international partners to follow the consignment and ensure it reaches the destination. However, he did not say as to whether Liberia was the destination.

Authorities also established that suspect Malam arrived in the country with two other accomplices, Henrique and Djibril, who checked in at the Royal Grand Hotel. They later moved over to the Boulevard Palace Hotel where the LDEA was able to pick up additional information leading towards their syndicate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In recent years, smugglers have developed creative ways of packaging drugs

Just over a year ago, some 150 kilos of cocaine packaged in a container used to transport sugar was seized in Benin. Two more consignment of the same drug was also discovered in Togo, hidden in cargoes of sugar. Both incidents set off alarm bells in the sugar sector. Now, the frozen food business is taking a hit.

In 2019, the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (CSA) seized around USD 13 million worth of cocaine hidden inside frozen fish.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia through the Drug Enforcement Agency burnt the raw cocaine which were seized last weekend from the container.

Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean declared Liberia a No-Go Zone for drug lords. The burning exercise took place early Wednesday Morning at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia and was witnessed by the U.S Embassy, the CIA, the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the media.

As authorities continue the hunt for suspects at large, questions continue to linger as to how the drugs got on the container. More importantly, was there a point person in Liberia responsible for transshipping the drugs to another country?