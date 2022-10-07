Somalia: Somali Troops Kill 19 Militants in Repelled Al-Shabaab Attack

7 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

BAL'AD [SMN] - Somali National Army killed 19 Al-Shabab members in a repulsed attack at an army base near Bal'ad district in the Middle Shabelle region, on Friday morning.

The state media reported that the ongoing offensive operations against Al-Shabab have led to taking control over vast swathes of Galmudug, Southwest, and the Hirshabelle.

Somali National Armed Forces backed by locals are committed to eliminating Al-Shabaab, said the military. The Somali Govt urged the public to support the army to win the war.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting to oust the Somali government and expel the AU troops from the country for over a decade and its insurgency has not realized its goal, as seen on the ground.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X