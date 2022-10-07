Somalia: Somali Troops Kill 19 Militants in Repelled Al-Shabaab Attack

BAL'AD [SMN] - Somali National Army killed 19 Al-Shabab members in a repulsed attack at an army base near Bal'ad district in the Middle Shabelle region, on Friday morning.

The state media reported that the ongoing offensive operations against Al-Shabab have led to taking control over vast swathes of Galmudug, Southwest, and the Hirshabelle.

Somali National Armed Forces backed by locals are committed to eliminating Al-Shabaab, said the military. The Somali Govt urged the public to support the army to win the war.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting to oust the Somali government and expel the AU troops from the country for over a decade and its insurgency has not realized its goal, as seen on the ground.