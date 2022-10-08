Nigeria: Aggrieved PDP Governors' Attack on Party's Leadership Helping APC - Keyamo

8 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are doing the "lord's work" with the attack on the leadership of the opposition party.

The council, in a statement issued by one of its spokespersons, Festus Keyamo, said the PDP governors have exposed the leadership of the opposition party as lacking the capacity to unite it.

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, have refused to back the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, over imbalance in its leadership.

The governors are demanding the removal of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition to support and campaign for Atiku.

They said a southerner should replace My Ayu who is from the North as Atiku.

Mr Wike's recent allegation of corruption against Mr Ayu has thrown the main opposition party into further crisis.

"Some of the governors can tell you. Will he (Ayu) deny the fact that he didn't collect N1 billion from Lagos? Let him deny it, I will tell him who gave him the money, not from the Lagos State Government. The money was given to him in Lagos," he said.

A few days after the allegation by Mr Wike, several NWC members returned about N120 million sent to them by the party.

The NWC members who returned the money are the National Vice Chairman (South-west) Olasoji Adagunodo; the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; the National Vice Chairman (South), Dan Orbih, and the National Women Leader, Stella Affah-Attoe.

PDP unrepentant

In the statement, Mr Keyamo said the PDP has not changed as a political party, adding that Nigerians can no longer be deceived by the party.

"These frank and honest Governors are doing the Lord's work for us. Every week, we are treated to a new revelation about the PDP crisis and its profligate and thieving nature. A leopard can hardly change its spot, which means that the PDP is not repentant of its old ways," he said.

Mr Keyamo attacked the PDP for abandoning the rotational agreement for the ambition of Atiku.

He added that the candidate of the PDP "cannot cede the opportunity to others in the spirit of national inclusion and cohesion, having consistently put his own personal interest above national interest. These concerns were expressed by some PDP Governors themselves."

Amidst the crisis, the ruling party and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, have reached out to the Wike's camp to reach political arrangements.

Mr Tinubu reportedly met with the PDP governors in London in August though the outcome of the meeting remains unknown.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X