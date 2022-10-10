Nigeria: Buhari Expresses Grief Over Anambra Boat Accident

9 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the boat accident in Anambra State, in which dozens of people were killed.

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the State, with emergency agencies confirming a death toll of 76.

Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously.

As more details are awaited, the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, has directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the accident.

He also directed the relevant agencies of government to check the safety protocols on the transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future.

President Buhari said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," said the President.

