Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Shuts TV, Radio Stations - NTA, FRCN Affected

16 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Zamfara State Government has ordered the shutting down of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Gusau and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)'s Pride FM for allegedly violating government order and journalism practice.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in Gusau on Saturday.

The commissioner said other media organisations sanctioned included Gamji TV, Gamji FM and Al umma TV which are privately operated.

Mr Dosara said the closure of the stations was approved by the State Security Council.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest and prosecute personnel of the affected stations caught violating the order.

In Nigeria, broadcast stations are regulated by the Nigeria Broadcast Commission, NBC, which has been accused of high-handedness in the past.

The Zamfara government is believed to have acted without NBC approval as its statement did not mention any consultation with NBC.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the Zamfara government's actions in subsequent news reports.

