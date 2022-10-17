Ghana: I'll End Galamsey Before End of My Tenure ... President Akufo-Addo Assures

Kumasi — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has emphasised his stance on illegal mining and said he will put a stop to it before his tenure of office ends.

He mentioned that of late, there had been so much talk about the illegal mining activities, popularly called "galamsey" and that "means that serious work to end the menace was ongoing."

The President had paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, yesterday, as part of a four-day working tour in some parts of the Ashanti Region.

Prior to the interaction, the President and his entourage had worshiped at the St Cyprian's Diocese at Fanti Newtown, where a visiting Bishop of Warrington, Liverpool in the United Kingdom, Bishop Beverly A. Mason, preached the sermon and offered a special prayer for him.

Many people, the President noted, had been saying my government had done nothing in the Ashanti Region, "but after the four-day tour, they would see what have been done."

As part of the tour, which begun yesterday, the President would inaugurate some projects such as the residential accommodation for the Court of Appeal judges at Danyame.

The sod cutting for the commencement of work on the complex which would be permanent residential facilities for Court of Appeal judges, was performed by the President with the support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, on April 20, this year.

With the collaboration of the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, 20 townhouses and a guesthouse have been built to be used as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges, who would be mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He would also commission the ECG KATH 33/11kv primary substation constructed under the EDSTREP project, at Subin, in Kumasi.

There would be a durbar of chiefs and people of Toase for the inauguration of the Town's Magistrate Court.

The President would have a crunch meeting with MMDCEs, Regional Executives and Constituency chairmen only, perhaps to reiterate his stance to stop illegal mining(galamsey) and to punish culprits in the party.

Other programmes outlined included the inauguration of maize processing factory at NsutaKwaman under the 1D1F and also inspect agenda 111 project at Beposo.

Inspection of Anwia-Nkwanta-Obuasi, Santasi-Apire roads would also be undertaken.