Nigeria: PDP Accuses APC Of Sponsoring Thugs To Attack Supporters

Suspected hoodlums reportedly attacked some PDP members in Kaduna on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling APC of sponsoring thugs that attacked supporters at its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on Monday.

Condemning the attack, the PDP said it exposed the desperation of the APC which is overwhelmed by the continuing popularity of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and has now resorted to violence.

This was contained in a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

There were reports of attacks on some PDP supporters by suspected hoodlums earlier on Monday.

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, in a tweet, said the attackers stormed the campaign group armed with knives and machetes.

Atiku also confirmed the reports in a tweet where he said the thugs were sponsored to scuttle the PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State.

He described the attack as undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

"I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair, and safe," he said.

It is unclear if there are casualties from the attack.

In the statement, Mr Ologunabga said the APC orchestrated the attack to frustrate the PDP presidential rally, trigger tension, violence and cause bloodletting in Kaduna State - an act contrary to the undertaking in the Peace Accord signed by political parties on 28 September where the APC presidential candidate was "conspicuously absent."

The PDP said Monday's attack must give well-meaning Nigerians concern as some reports allege that the assault "was spearheaded by the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna State."

"The frustrated APC having realised that it cannot legally and legitimately sponsor candidates for the 2023 general elections has now resorted to violence and attacking our party members and innocent citizens with the aim of derailing the entire democratic process," part of the statement read.

"The APC is intimidated by Atiku's popularity and acceptance among the majority of Nigerians following their confidence in Atiku Abubakar's practical experience, record, capacity, broad-mindedness, Pan-Nigerianism and willpower to unite our nation, revamp our devastated economy and guarantee the security of lives and property in our country."

He said the party is undeterred by such attack as Nigerians are connected with PDP's issue-based campaign and Atiku's message of hope which is already resonating throughout the nooks and crannies of our country.

The PDP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "call his partymen to order and ensure adequate security for a free, fair and credible electoral process in our country."

The attack comes barely hours after APC and PDP supporters clashed at a rally organised by the PDP in Gusau, Zamfara State. The incident claimed one life and left 18 others injured, according to the police.